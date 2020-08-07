Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

In a report released today, Steven Pizzella from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.20.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Based on Accel Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and GAAP net loss of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $97.43 million and had a net profit of $4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.