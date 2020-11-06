Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Catie Powers- November 6, 2020, 8:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.51 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 682.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts