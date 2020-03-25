Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Masco (MAS)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Masco (MAS), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masco with a $47.60 average price target, implying a 49.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Masco’s market cap is currently $8.78B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAS in relation to earlier this year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products; and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.