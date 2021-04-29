Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU) on April 27 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.13, close to its 52-week high of $21.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, and Allegiant Travel Company.

JetBlue Airways has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.09, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JetBlue Airways’ market cap is currently $6.34B and has a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom. JetBlue Airways was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August, 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More on JBLU: