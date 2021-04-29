Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating on Hawaiian Holdings (HA) on April 27 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, and Allegiant Travel Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hawaiian Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.25, representing a 17.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.86 and a one-year low of $10.31. Currently, Hawaiian Holdings has an average volume of 915.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HA in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HA in relation to earlier this year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. The company is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.