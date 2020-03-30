Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Extended Stay America (STAY)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Extended Stay America (STAY) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.57, close to its 52-week low of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.1% and a 32.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extended Stay America with a $12.54 average price target, implying an 81.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Extended Stay America’s market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STAY in relation to earlier this year.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.