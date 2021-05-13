Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 49.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Ashford Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Ashford Hospitality’s market cap is currently $335M and has a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AHT in relation to earlier this year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.