Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Trane Technologies (TT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TT) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.52, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.69, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Trane Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and net profit of $296 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.9 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.