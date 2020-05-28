Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Roadhouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.06.

Based on Texas Roadhouse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $653 million and net profit of $16.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $691 million and had a net profit of $50.39 million.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.