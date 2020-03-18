Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on T Rowe Price (TROW)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on T Rowe Price (TROW) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Rowe Price is a Hold with an average price target of $122.67, representing a 23.5% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.82 and a one-year low of $88.30. Currently, T Rowe Price has an average volume of 1.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 138 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Christopher Alderson, the VP of TROW sold 56,998 shares for a total of $7,837,225.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries.