Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on NY Community (NYCB)

In a report released yesterday, Meng Jiao from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Jiao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Jiao covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NY Community with a $15.16 average price target, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.56B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.