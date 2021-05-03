Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on NY Community (NYCB)

Catie Powers- May 3, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Meng Jiao from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on NY Community (NYCB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Jiao is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Jiao covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NY Community with a $15.16 average price target, a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NY Community’s market cap is currently $5.56B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. engages in the production of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts