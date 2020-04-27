Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.44, close to its 52-week low of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.5% and a 33.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norwegian Cruise Line is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.20.

The company has a one-year high of $59.78 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average volume of 18.93M.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.