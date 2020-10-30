Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 36.9% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $3.01. Currently, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an average volume of 507.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIND in relation to earlier this year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.