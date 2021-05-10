Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Choice Hotels (CHH)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels (CHH), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.06, close to its 52-week high of $115.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 66.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $104.67.

The company has a one-year high of $115.80 and a one-year low of $66.00. Currently, Choice Hotels has an average volume of 233.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHH in relation to earlier this year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.