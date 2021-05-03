Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Avis Budget (CAR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (CAR) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.61, close to its 52-week high of $89.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avis Budget with a $60.25 average price target, which is a -30.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Avis Budget’s market cap is currently $6.26B and has a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.