Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Amkor (AMKR)

In a report released today, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Amkor (AMKR), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Amkor with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amkor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and net profit of $99.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 billion and had a net profit of $28.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.