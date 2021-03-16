Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Hold Rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $14.13 average price target, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accel Entertainment’s market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of -33.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACEL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.