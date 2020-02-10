Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

In a report issued on February 7, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts (WYNN), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 68.5% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Penn National Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.38, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $153.41 and a one-year low of $102.03. Currently, Wynn Resorts has an average volume of 2.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WYNN in relation to earlier this year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, ownership and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace and Las Vegas Operations. The Las Vegas Operations segment covers Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

