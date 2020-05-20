Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Red Rock Resorts (RRR), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Red Rock Resorts with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.91 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Red Rock Resorts has an average volume of 2.02M.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.