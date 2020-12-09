Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Qiagen (QGEN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Falko Friedrichs maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.35.

Friedrichs has an average return of 9.0% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #2564 out of 7138 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qiagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.46, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.27 and a one-year low of $30.23. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 864.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.