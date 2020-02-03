Deutsche Bank Maintains Their Buy Rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report issued on January 30, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $70.60 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.29 and a one-year low of $51.17. Currently, Las Vegas Sands has an average volume of 3.42M.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States.