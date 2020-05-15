Deutsche Bank Maintains a Sell Rating on Dillard’s (DDS)

In a report released today, Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Sell rating on Dillard’s (DDS), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.67, close to its 52-week low of $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Trussell covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grocery Outlet Holding, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Dillard’s with a $27.50 average price target, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Dillard’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion and net profit of $67.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 billion and had a net profit of $85.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 209 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DDS in relation to earlier this year.

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.