Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $173.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Trane Technologies, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Hold with an average price target of $163.25, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Rockwell Automation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion and net profit of $311 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a net profit of $80.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROK in relation to earlier this year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.