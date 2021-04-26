Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report issued on April 21, Emmanuel Papadakis from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), with a price target of CHF325.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $336.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Papadakis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as GlaxoSmithKline, Galapagos, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $373.72 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF310.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $378.47 and a one-year low of $308.57. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 7,090.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.