Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Oshkosh (OSK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chad Dillard maintained a Hold rating on Oshkosh (OSK) today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.12, close to its 52-week high of $94.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dillard is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Dillard covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Aecom Technology, Quanta Services, and MasTec.

Oshkosh has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.89, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on December 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.27 and a one-year low of $56.47. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 562.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Cortina Ignacio A, the EVP, GC & Sec of OSK sold 16,725 shares for a total of $1,510,666.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial.