Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 50.2% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings with a $20.00 average price target.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ market cap is currently $809.3M and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 107.49.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.