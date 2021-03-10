Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.67, close to its 52-week high of $21.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.91 and a one-year low of $3.01. Currently, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has an average volume of 423.4K.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions. The company was founded by Sven-Olof Lindblad on August 9, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.