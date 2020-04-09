Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Lennox International (LII)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International (LII), with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Illinois Tool Works.

Lennox International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $206.88, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $198.00 price target.

Based on Lennox International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $885 million and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $844 million and had a net profit of $75.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LII in relation to earlier this year.

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.