Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report issued on February 20, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels (H), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Hyatt Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $88.63, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.98 and a one-year low of $69.03. Currently, Hyatt Hotels has an average volume of 538.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of H in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.