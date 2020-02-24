Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Deere (DE)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chad Dillard maintained a Hold rating on Deere (DE) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Dillard is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Dillard covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and KBR.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deere is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.21.

Deere’s market cap is currently $55.86B and has a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.87.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.