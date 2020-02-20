Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $43.00, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cheesecake Factory’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $48.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.18 million.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing.