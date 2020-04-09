Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Apollo Global Management (APO)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management (APO), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, WisdomTree Investments, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.33.

Based on Apollo Global Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $915 million and net profit of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $187 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APO in relation to earlier this year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

