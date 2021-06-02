Deutsche Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Steven Pizzella maintained a Hold rating on Accel Entertainment (ACEL) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.07.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accel Entertainment with a $14.60 average price target.

Based on Accel Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $147 million and net profit of $1.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $48.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates redemption terminals. The company was founded on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.