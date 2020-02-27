Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.86, close to its 52-week low of $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hertz Global Holdings, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Summit Hotel Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

Based on Summit Hotel Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.73 million.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels.

