Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

In a report released today, Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.99, close to its 52-week low of $28.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Linenberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico SA de CV, and Allegiant Travel Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.27, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Susquehanna also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.84 and a one-year low of $28.25. Currently, Southwest Airlines has an average volume of 10.18M.

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

