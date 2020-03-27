Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $39.40 average price target.

Based on Smart Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $272 million and net profit of $224K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $394 million and had a net profit of $30.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies. The company is founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.