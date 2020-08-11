Deutsche Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Extended Stay America (STAY)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Extended Stay America (STAY) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Extended Stay America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.80.

Based on Extended Stay America’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $266 million and net profit of $4.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $21.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc. engages in the operation and owning of hotels in North America. It operates through the Owned Hotels, and Franchise and Management segments. The Owned Hotels segment includes the earnings derived from the operation of the company-owned hotel properties and other hotel revenues. The Franchise and Management segment consists of earnings under contracts and agreements with third parties. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.