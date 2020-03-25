Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Whirlpool (WHR)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool (WHR), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Fortune Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whirlpool is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $99.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Whirlpool’s market cap is currently $5.22B and has a P/E ratio of 3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, William Perez, a Director at WHR sold 1,357 shares for a total of $199,940.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.