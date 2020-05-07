Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), with a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Marriott International, and Golden Entertainment.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.83, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.49 and a one-year low of $44.30. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 5.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

