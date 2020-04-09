Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial (ETFC), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.91, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

E*Trade Financial’s market cap is currently $8.82B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

E*TRADE Financial Corp. engages in the provision of investment and online stock brokerage services. It offers digital platforms and support to individual investors through phone, email, and online via two national financial centers as well as in personal though financial centers. The company was founded by William A. Porter Jr. and Bernard A. Newcomb in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on ETFC: