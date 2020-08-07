Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Diamondrock (DRH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 36.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.40.

The company has a one-year high of $11.79 and a one-year low of $1.96. Currently, Diamondrock has an average volume of 3.62M.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.