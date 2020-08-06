Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Choice Hotels (CHH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels (CHH) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Choice Hotels has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.56, implying a -1.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Choice Hotels’ market cap is currently $4.71B and has a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.46.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.