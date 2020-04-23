Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Avis Budget (CAR)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (CAR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00, close to its 52-week low of $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.8% and a 33.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hertz Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avis Budget with a $15.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $52.98 and a one-year low of $6.35. Currently, Avis Budget has an average volume of 3.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.