Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers (AMG), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00.

Based on Affiliated Managers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $549 million and net profit of $86.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $125 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Patrick T. Ryan, a Director at AMG sold 3,411 shares for a total of $287,820.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in a diverse group of growing, boutique investment management firms. The firm provides assistance to investment management firms in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations.