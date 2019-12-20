Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings (SGH) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.86, close to its 52-week high of $37.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 66.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Ichor Holdings, and Seagate Tech.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Smart Global Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.63 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.98 million.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. It deals with the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense markets. It has a product line that includes DRAM and Flash memory technologies.