Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ryman (RHP)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Ryman (RHP) on February 7 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hersha Hospitality, and Marriot Vacations.

Ryman has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00.

Based on Ryman’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $22.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $159 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment and Corporate & Other.