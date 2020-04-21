Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on International Game Technology (IGT)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on International Game Technology (IGT), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

International Game Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on International Game Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.27 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the following segments: North America Gaming and Interactive; North America Lottery, International, Italy, and Other. The North America Gaming and Interactive segment develops and delivers leading games, systems and solutions for land-based casinos, DoubleU Games DoubleDown casino free-to-play social casino app, and interactive for-wager online play. The North America Lottery segment is involved in the development and delivery of lottery solutions, performing research and development for all lottery-related products globally. The International segment specializes in end-to-end solutions and services across all channels to regulated clients in Commercial Gaming and Lottery sectors such as strategic development and operation management. The Italy segment is responsible for lottery and machine gaming concessions, as well as ports betting, interactive gaming, and commercial services. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.