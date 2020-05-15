Deutsche Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on CME Group (CME)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating on CME Group (CME) today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

CME Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $190.77, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on April 30, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $225.36 and a one-year low of $131.80. Currently, CME Group has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also offers market data services-including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports and a comprehensive historical data service and has expanded into the index services business through CME Group Index Services. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.