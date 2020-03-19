Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Darden (DRI)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRI), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.42, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.36, a 209.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Darden’s market cap is currently $4.15B and has a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.