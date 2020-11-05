Deutsche Bank Keeps a Hold Rating on Choice Hotels (CHH)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels (CHH) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $91.14, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report issued on October 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on Choice Hotels’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and GAAP net loss of $2.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $318 million and had a net profit of $74.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CHH in relation to earlier this year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.